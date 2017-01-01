Reduce failed payments
GoCardless collects approximately 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, and Success+ schedules payment retries on the best day for each customer.
10–15% of card payments fail
10–15% of all credit and debit card payments will fail, because cards are lost, expire, or are rejected by issuing banks. And every failed payment needs to be retried and rectified, adding to the admin burden of collecting payments.
Before, we would manually be chasing every failed payment in the same way. With GoCardless, we can avoid chasing and having those awkward conversations when we don’t need to."
Ioannis Georgiou, Co-Founder, Lendwise
Improve your payment success rate with GoCardless
GoCardless is built on Direct Debit, a bank-to-bank payment method, and has a low failure rate of around 2.5% at the first collection attempt. With bank debit, bank accounts don’t expire, so customer details rarely need updating.
Optimise your payments with Success+
Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.
How GoCardless works
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect payments by Direct Debit. You can add the customisable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.
Schedule one-off or recurring payments using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.
GoCardless uses Direct Debit, meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.
You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully, at the first time of asking. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.
Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide
Easy to use
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”