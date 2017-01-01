Reduce failed payments

Skip to content
GoCardless collects approximately 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, and Success+ schedules payment retries on the best day for each customer.

10–15% of card payments fail

10–15% of all credit and debit card payments will fail, because cards are lost, expire, or are rejected by issuing banks. And every failed payment needs to be retried and rectified, adding to the admin burden of collecting payments.

Before, we would manually be chasing every failed payment in the same way. With GoCardless, we can avoid chasing and having those awkward conversations when we don’t need to."

Ioannis Georgiou, Co-Founder, Lendwise

Improve your payment success rate with GoCardless

GoCardless is built on Direct Debit, a bank-to-bank payment method, and has a low failure rate of around 2.5% at the first collection attempt. With bank debit, bank accounts don’t expire, so customer details rarely need updating.

Optimise your payments with Success+

Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.

How GoCardless works

Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorizing you to collect bank debit payments from them (such as ACH debit payments in the US). You can add the customizable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.

Schedule one-off or recurring bank debit payments (such as ACH debit payments in the US) using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.

GoCardless uses bank debit (such as ACH debit in the US), meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.

You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, with bank debit (such as ACH debit in the US). When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.

Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide

SiteMinder & Recurring Payments

"We know exactly how much we will be paying. This level of visibility is massive for our global business."

Les Mills & Recurring Payments

"GoCardless has saved us development costs and made supporting our customers so much easier."

Receipt Bank & Recurring Payments

"GoCardless is the best for Direct Debit so it’s great to be able to use it across different geographies"

intY & Recurring Payments

"With GoCardless, the whole accounting process is faster and we’ve eliminated billing errors."

Deloitte & Recurring Payments

"We have been able to cut out the cross-checking of payments and the time spent chasing debts."

Autotask & Recurring Payments

"With GoCardless, we don’t rely on customers making a ‘push’ payment-this has helped us reduce our DSOs."

