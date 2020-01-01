Retention
3 min readRetentionAnalysing and reducing customer churn in 2021
Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention
3 min readSubscriptionChanging Your SaaS Pricing Model
Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.
2 min readRetentionWhat does distinctive competence mean for my business?
Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.
2 min readEnterpriseThe payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight
How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
3 min readRetentionWhat is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?
Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.
2 min readGoCardlessHow GoCardless helped us during COVID-19
Role Models guest writes this post about retaining clients during lockdown.
3 min readRetentionWhat is customer retention?
Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.
WebinarGoCardless[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product
Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does net 30 mean in finance?
Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.
2 min readRetentionHow to calculate annual churn rate
Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.
2 min readRetention5 most effective client retention strategies
We break down the best retention strategies to build relationships with clients.
4 min readGrowth7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?
3 min readRetention10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.
3 min readRetentionHow to Reduce Customer Churn
Churn reduction is one of the biggest challenges in Saas, here are our top tips.
3 min readRetentionHow to Calculate Late Payment Interest
For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.
3 min readRetentionYour top questions about churn answered
We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.
PDFRetentionThe SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.
2 min readPaymentsWhat can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?
Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.
PDFRetentionThe little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.
1 min readPaymentsVideo: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?
As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.
2 min readPaymentsHow Direct Debit can drive key subscription metrics
How can Direct Debit impact the numbers you care about most? Find out as we explain the relationship between Direct Debit and three key subscription success metrics.
3 min readCash flow6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software
From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.