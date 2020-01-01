Skip to content
3 min readRetention

Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021

Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention

3 min readSubscription

Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model

Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.

2 min readRetention

What does distinctive competence mean for my business?

Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.

2 min readEnterprise

The payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight

How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min readRetention

What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?

Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.

2 min readGoCardless

How GoCardless helped us during COVID-19

Role Models guest writes this post about retaining clients during lockdown.

3 min readRetention

What is customer retention?

Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.

WebinarGoCardless

[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product

Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.

2 min readAccountants

What does net 30 mean in finance?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min readRetention

How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

2 min readRetention

5 most effective client retention strategies

We break down the best retention strategies to build relationships with clients.

4 min readGrowth

7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

3 min readRetention

10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min readRetention

How to Reduce Customer Churn

Churn reduction is one of the biggest challenges in Saas, here are our top tips.

3 min readRetention

How to Calculate Late Payment Interest

For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.

3 min readRetention

Your top questions about churn answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.

PDFRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.

2 min readPayments

What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?

Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.

PDFRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.

PDFRetention

The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.

1 min readPayments

Video: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?

As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.

PDFRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Everything US businesses need to know about identifying and combating churn.

2 min readPayments

How Direct Debit can drive key subscription metrics

How can Direct Debit impact the numbers you care about most? Find out as we explain the relationship between Direct Debit and three key subscription success metrics.

3 min readCash flow

6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software

From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.

