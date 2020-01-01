Skip to content
[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product

Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.

Panelists

  • Duncan Barrigan Chief Product Officer, GoCardless

  • Emma Jones Founder, Enterprise Nation

  • Pranav Sood VP of Small Business, GoCardless

Overview

Every year, more than 31% of UK businesses experience bad debt as a consequence of failed or late payments. In short, failed payments are hurting your business. 

GoCardless has launched a new product that will use recurring payment intelligence to help solve the problem of failed payments.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to increase your payment success rates, as well as a deep-dive into the payment intelligence behind our latest product.

