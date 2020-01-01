Retention
3 min readRetentionAnalysing and reducing customer churn in 2021
Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention
3 min readRetentionSubscriptions make payment digitization imperative
US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.
3 min readSubscriptionChanging Your SaaS Pricing Model
Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.
2 min readRetentionWhat does distinctive competence mean for my business?
Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.
3 min readEnterpriseThe payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
3 min readEnterpriseThe payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
3 min readRetentionWhat is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?
Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.
2 min readRetentionHow to calculate annual churn rate
Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.
3 min readRetentionWhat is customer retention?
Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.
3 min readPaymentsWebinar Recap: How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Three main strategies to boost growth
2 min readRetentionCustomer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies
Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.
3 min readRetention10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.
PDFRetentionThe SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.
WebinarGrowthWebinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
with Michael Krantz, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships for US at GoCardless
3 min readRetentionBuilding a sustainable competitive advantage through payments
See how payments can help with building and sustaining competitive advantage.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does net 30 mean in finance?
Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.
4 min readGrowth7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2021
LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?
3 min readRetentionYour top questions about churn answered
We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.
3 min readRetentionHow to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.
4 min readRetentionChurn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.