Resources

Retention

3 min readRetention

Analysing and reducing customer churn in 2021

Learn how to reduce your customer churn rate for better retention

3 min readRetention

Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative

US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.

3 min readSubscription

Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model

Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.

2 min readRetention

What does distinctive competence mean for my business?

Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.

3 min readEnterprise

The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min readRetention

What is customer attrition and how do you reduce it?

Customer attrition refers to the loss of customers by a business.

2 min readRetention

How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

3 min readRetention

What is customer retention?

Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.

3 min readPayments

Webinar Recap: How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

Three main strategies to boost growth

2 min readRetention

Customer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies

Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.

3 min readRetention

10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

PDFRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.

WebinarGrowth

Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

with Michael Krantz, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships for US at GoCardless

3 min readRetention

Building a sustainable competitive advantage through payments

See how payments can help with building and sustaining competitive advantage.

2 min readAccountants

What does net 30 mean in finance?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

4 min readGrowth

7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2021

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

3 min readRetention

Your top questions about churn answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.

3 min readRetention

How to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

4 min readRetention

Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses

Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.

