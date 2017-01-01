Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Payments

Payments

Latest articles

View all
How Long Does an Instant Wire Transfer Take?
How Long Does an Instant Wire Transfer Take?

Is a wire transfer instant? Find out more about wire transfer timings.

2 min read
Payments
How to Write a Chargeback Response
How to Write a Chargeback Response

Discover our chargeback response template + tips for chargeback rebuttal success

3 min read
Payments
Chargeback fraud prevention and your business
Chargeback fraud prevention and your business

Is chargeback fraud costing your business too much money?

2 min read
Payments
Can I Automate My Payment Tracking System?
Can I Automate My Payment Tracking System?

Find out how a good payment tracking system can benefit your business.

2 min read
Payments
How Your Web Payment System Can Ignite Growth
How Your Web Payment System Can Ignite Growth

What is a payment system? And how can it lead to growth? Find out here.

2 min read
Payments
How to Send Large Sums of Money Overseas
How to Send Large Sums of Money Overseas

Find out your best options for sending large sums of money overseas.

2 min read
Payments