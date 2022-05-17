Do You Need an All-in-One Payment Platform?

Simplifying and streamlining the payment process is a priority of many businesses. If it’s the case for you too, then you’re probably wondering about all-in-one payment solutions.

In this post, we’ll explain what an all-in-one payment platform entails and the advantages it offers. That way, you can decide for yourself if it’s something your business needs.

What is an all-in-one payment solutions provider ?

Merchant service providers offer a number of different solutions for businesses. These include online payment solutions, the ability to accept a variety of payment methods, the ability to support payments in different currencies, among many others.

An all-in-one payment solution provider will, as the name suggests, provide everything merchants need relating to payments, in a single software. This can help simplify billing and reduce costs as businesses don’t need to sign up and pay a fee for a range of different services.

All-one-payment providers will offer the following:

Gateway - A payment gateway is a merchant service that transfers credit card information from either an e-commerce or brick-and-mortar store across to the payment network to be processed. It then returns transaction information back to the merchant.

Integrations - Seamlessly integrated solutions are essential for allowing customer data to be easily transferred across platforms and programs. All-in-one payment providers always have an integrations team on hand to make sure integrations run smoothly.

Online payment portals - Being able to take payments securely online is important for many businesses. It’s therefore imperative that your payment solution provides a safe online payment portal, enabling customers to checkout and pay for orders securely and easily.

Data security, tokenization, encryption - One of the most important aspects of a payment solution is its security measures. Indeed, businesses should only use payment solutions which are proven to prioritize data security in their services. This isn’t just important for image’s sake, being non-PCI compliant can get costly for merchants. All good all-in-one payment solutions will offer tokenization, encryption and up-to-date security features as part of the payment gateway and the payment solution overall.

Should you get an all-in-one payment platform?

You might be wondering if getting an all-in-one payment platform is worth it for your business. To help you make that decision, see below some of the perks for opting to go all-in-one:

Save on costs - Carrying out business through a single payment solution can mean you avoid the extra costs of signing up with different providers for different payment services.

Greater efficiency - A single gateway helps to simplify certain payment procedures, such as processing refunds and API (application programming interface) management.

Consistency - With all-in-one payment platforms, the payment process is always consistent - for both you and your clients.

Data access - using multiple gateways can make it hard to get insight into consumer data and figures, as data is gathered and presented separately. With a single gateway, you can easily gather data across different channels.

