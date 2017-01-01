The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Everything you need to know about identifying & combating churn
Churn is the enemy of every SaaS business. A customer who leaves before you have recouped your cost of acquisition is worse than not signing up a customer at all.
The fastest growing subscription businesses know this, and are focusing their efforts on developing strategies to combat churn.
In this eBook, you will learn:
The difference between voluntary and involuntary churn
Ways to calculate and quantify churn
How to combat both voluntary and involuntary churn—now and over time
Real-life tips and tricks from successful, seasoned SaaS leaders