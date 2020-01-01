Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Retention

2 min readRetention

Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?

Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.

1 min readFinance

60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?

UK businesses have been rather slow when it comes to embracing the internet and, more specifically, online payments.

2 min readRetention

How to deal with customer concerns about Direct Debit

Are your customers reluctant to use Direct Debit? We've put together some tips on addressing the two main customer concerns...

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales