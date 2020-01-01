Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe

Overview
Chair Janice Tong
Some parts of an international expansion plan are more daunting than others. Understanding the financial and regulatory obligations of your target markets, how to comply, and what it may cost requires diligence and time.
In this webinar, finance and legal experts from GoCardless will explain how to approach entering a new market; how far in advance you need to start planning; how to operationalise and learn from the mistakes you make; and what’s the right balance of building internal expertise versus using external support. x
Topics
Banking and payment partners - local knowledge vs global capability
Regulated services in a cross-border context
Establishing a legal ‘local’ presence
Import/export licenses, restrictions and processes
Tax implications of different entity status
Repatriation of revenue and FX fees
Intellectual property, technology and data protection law
Panelists
Ahmed Badr, VP Legal
Catherine Birket, CFO
Nanna Saito Nielsen, Director of Banking Operations