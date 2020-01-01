Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe

Overview

Chair Janice Tong

Some parts of an international expansion plan are more daunting than others. Understanding the financial and regulatory obligations of your target markets, how to comply, and what it may cost requires diligence and time.

In this webinar, finance and legal experts from GoCardless will explain how to approach entering a new market; how far in advance you need to start planning; how to operationalise and learn from the mistakes you make; and what's the right balance of building internal expertise versus using external support.