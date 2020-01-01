Skip to content

Collect instalment payments

With instalment payments, you can split the cost of an item into several manageable amounts, making it easier for customers to say yes. Another payment tool for your belt.

Instalment payments are perfect for:

Collecting flexible instalments

With GoCardless, you can collect flexible recurring payments and give your customers greater control, whether it's weekly, monthly or quarterly. For example, you can spread the cost of £1000 into three monthly payments with the first being £500, and the remainder £250.

Taking equal instalments

With GoCardless, you can break the sum into equal instalments – like paying £3000 over three months at £1000 each. As soon as the instalment plan is completed, the payments will be stopped automatically.

Forget expensive fees

Skip expensive card fees by billing via bank payments. Cut your payment costs by 56%.

Automate admin

Easily see the status of any payment from any customer, any time. And if you connect GoCardless to your accounting system, reconciliation is automatic.

End late payments

You don’t have to rely on your customers remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late payments.

Connect your existing software

Use our easy-to-use online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to the software you already use.

Payment failure rates as low as 0.5%

Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.

Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025

We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.

Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy

How it works

Partner search

Connect with your accounting software

GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.

    Connect with your accounting software

    Trusted by 100,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide.

    • Optimising recurring payments

      "When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better."

    • International coverage

      “We use a single integration for Direct Debit in the UK, Sweden and Germany”

    • 67% reduction in debtor days

      “The whole accounting process is faster and we’ve eliminated billing errors."

    • Preferred by customers

      “70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

    • 90% renewal rate

      "We wanted an end-to-end subscription model. GoCardless helps make that possible."

    • 50-85% adoption

      “For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.”

    Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.

