Collect instalment payments
With instalment payments, you can split the cost of an item into several manageable amounts, making it easier for customers to say yes. Another payment tool for your belt.
Instalment payments are perfect for:
Collecting flexible instalments
With GoCardless, you can collect flexible recurring payments and give your customers greater control, whether it's weekly, monthly or quarterly. For example, you can spread the cost of £1000 into three monthly payments with the first being £500, and the remainder £250.
Taking equal instalments
With GoCardless, you can break the sum into equal instalments – like paying £3000 over three months at £1000 each. As soon as the instalment plan is completed, the payments will be stopped automatically.
Forget expensive fees
Skip expensive card fees by billing via bank payments. Cut your payment costs by 56%.
Automate admin
Easily see the status of any payment from any customer, any time. And if you connect GoCardless to your accounting system, reconciliation is automatic.
End late payments
You don’t have to rely on your customers remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late payments.
Connect your existing software
Use our easy-to-use online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to the software you already use.
Payment failure rates as low as 0.5%
Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.
Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025
We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy
How it works
Trusted by 100,000+ businesses.
