Our ambassador programme
Help make it easy for businesses get paid
At GoCardless, we are committed to making the payment process simpler and more efficient for businesses and their clients. By becoming an ambassador, you can help businesses in your network too. Refer businesses to us and earn commission. Plus more benefits...
Hi, we're GoCardless
We set people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of outdated payment methods, like manual bank transfers and cards. And we’ve been doing it for over 10 years, by building simple and secure bank payment solutions.
75,000+ businesses of all sizes, around the world, trust GoCardless to power their payments. Including DocuSign, HM Government, The Guardian, Epson, Aon, and Tripadvisor.
We’re solving some really frustrating payments pains for businesses
Late payments
Too many payments are made late. So we make it super easy for payments to be made on time. Both with instant payments and automated payments.
Chasing up customers
Late payments mean awkward or annoying calls to customers to chase them up. By saving businesses from late payments, we save them here too.
Annoying admin
A lot of businesses get stuck with more manual payments admin than they need. We make data easy to find, and help automate tasks away.
Expensive fees
GoCardless collects direct bank payments. Meaning no card fees. And with all that wasted admin time cut away, the savings really stack up.
Become an ambassador
Help make payments work everytime by referring us on to other businesses in your network. It could be your clients, partners, or whoever you think would benefit from a simplified payment solution.
Use your platform
How you refer is up to you. We understand that businesses have a variety of ways they communicate best with their network. We'll give you a tracked link to share how you wish. Whether that's in 1-1 conversations, online content, social media, or even printed QR codes.
Earn Commission when they activate
Every time a merchant you refer goes on to complete 6 payment actions in GoCardless, making them an “active” user of GoCardless, we’ll pay you £150. This typically takes 14-90 days but can take longer.
What are payment actions?
There are two things that count: getting a customer to set up a bank debit mandate (which allows that merchant to automate payment collection from that customer), and collecting a payment.
What’s an “active” user?
Any merchant that signs up and then completes any combination of payment actions. Once they total six payment actions, we classify them as an “active” user of GoCardless.
How are commissions paid out?
For every commission you earn there’s a 30-day validation period, after which you’ll be paid out in the next payment run. So any commission you earn should be paid out within 14-90 days of the activation occurring.
How we support you
An introductory call
We like to start with a chat so we can learn more about you, go over the programme, and answer any questions you have.
Tracking links and assets
We want to make it as easy as possible for you to get started and start earning commission. So we’ll provide you with all the essentials, from tracking links to bespoke creatives.
Ongoing support
We'll keep you up-to-date with any new features, news, or talking points you can feature in your communications that can help you refer.
Quick sign-off and approval
We don’t want to slow you down and create bottlenecks. Our dedicated affiliate team are on hand to help you publish content quickly, plus respond to any questions you may have.
Why businesses choose us
GoCardless lets businesses easily collect both instant one-off payments and automated recurring payments. Direct from their customer’s bank account to theirs. Getting them paid on time, saving them time and money, helping them win and retain more customers, and stress less.
They can use GoCardless on its own, with our easy-to-use online dashboard. Or connect it up to one of 350+ other systems – including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, Zuora, and Salesforce – to conveniently manage everything there instead.
International payments made simple
GoCardless lets businesses collect payments from 30+ countries. Either into a local bank account, or their existing UK account. With FX at the real market rate, powered by Wise.
Intelligently retry failed payments
With GoCardless, failed payments are rare. But with automatic retries, our payments data determines the best day to try again. Recovering 70% of failed payments, on average.
Better liked by customers, too
Research shows businesses and consumers often prefer bank payments over cards and digital wallets, for making many kinds of payments. With automation and peace of mind, it’s not hard to see why.