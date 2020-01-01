Skip to content
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

Payment preference matters

The payment methods businesses offer their customers don’t always align with how their customers want to pay.

By ignoring payment preference data, businesses are needlessly holding back their conversion rates and growth, as well as enabling unnecessary churn.

We partnered with YouGov to survey 4,990 businesses across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, USA, Canada and Australia what their payment preferences are for four typical recurring purchase use cases: regular business bills, invoices, digital subscriptions and instalments.

Download your free copy of the report, and empower your business with the payment methods that are most likely to convert your prospects into long-term, paying customers.

Interested in B2C data?

We released a new study for 2021: Consumer payment preferences in 2021.

