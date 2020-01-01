Skip to content
Global Payments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

Who this report is for

Businesses that collect recurring payments from consumers in North America, the UK, Europe, or ANZ. Or that plan to collect in these regions, in the case of international expansion.

Why payment preference matters

Which payment methods your customers prefer to use is an important consideration in any business’ payments function.

Ignoring your customers’ payment preferences can introduce friction into their buying journey and make your competitors a more welcoming alternative.

Addressing them, however, can increase conversion, improve customer loyalty, and reduce churn.

What you'll learn

GoCardless partnered with YouGov to survey 15,424 consumers across the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. In this report you'll learn:

  • Which regions bank debit (such as Direct Debit in the UK and ACH debit in the US) dominates payer preference in

  • Where card payments are preferred, and where they're divisive

  • How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up

  • Why consumers favour their preferred payment methods

  • How consumers' payment behaviours will change in a post-COVID world

Featuring commentary from GoCardless partners Zuora and Recurly.

