[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

Who this report is for

Businesses that collect recurring payments from consumers in North America, the UK, Europe, or ANZ. Or that plan to collect in these regions, in the case of international expansion.

Why payment preference matters

Which payment methods your customers prefer to use is an important consideration in any business’ payments function.

Ignoring your customers’ payment preferences can introduce friction into their buying journey and make your competitors a more welcoming alternative.

Addressing them, however, can increase conversion, improve customer loyalty, and reduce churn.

What you'll learn

GoCardless partnered with YouGov to survey 15,424 consumers across the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. In this report you'll learn:

Which regions bank debit (such as Direct Debit in the UK and ACH debit in the US) dominates payer preference in

Where card payments are preferred, and where they're divisive

How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up

Why consumers favour their preferred payment methods

How consumers' payment behaviours will change in a post-COVID world

Featuring commentary from GoCardless partners Zuora and Recurly.