Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Preise
AnmeldenRegistrieren
BrotkrumenRessourcenGlobal Payments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

Scrollen Sie, um mehr zu erfahren

Who this report is for

Businesses that collect recurring payments from consumers in North America, the UK, Europe, or ANZ. Or that plan to collect in these regions, in the case of international expansion.

Why payment preference matters

Which payment methods your customers prefer to use is an important consideration in any business’ payments function.

Ignoring your customers’ payment preferences can introduce friction into their buying journey and make your competitors a more welcoming alternative.

Addressing them, however, can increase conversion, improve customer loyalty, and reduce churn.

What you'll learn

GoCardless partnered with YouGov to survey 15,424 consumers across the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. In this report you'll learn:

  • Which regions bank debit (such as Direct Debit in the UK and ACH debit in the US) dominates payer preference in

  • Where card payments are preferred, and where they're divisive

  • How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up

  • Why consumers favour their preferred payment methods

  • How consumers' payment behaviours will change in a post-COVID world

Featuring commentary from GoCardless partners Zuora and Recurly.

Kontakt

Kontakt

Kontaktieren Sie unser Sales Team

+49 (0) 89 38 03 - 77 52

Support

Hilfecenter

Ist auf Ihrem Konto „GoCardless“ aufgetaucht? Klicken Sie hier

Deutsches Büro: GoCardless GmbH, Herzogspitalstr. 24, München, 80331, Deutschland

GoCardless SAS (GoCardless SAS, 23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, Frankreich), Tochtergesellschaft von GoCardless Ltd, ist von der ACPR (französische Aufsichts- und Kontrollbehörde) in Frankreich als Zahlungsdienst in der Europäischen Union autorisiert (Bankkode 17118). GoCardless Ltd (Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, Vereinigtes Königreich) ist von der Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) im Vereinigten Königreich als Zahlungsdienst autorisiert (Registrierungsnummer 597190).