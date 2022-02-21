6 Best Merchant Payment Gateways

You’ve created your brand and put time and effort into your product. Now it’s time to figure out how to get paid, which is where a payment gateway comes into play. The right online merchant payment gateway blends seamlessly into your online shop, offering a smooth, easy checkout for customers. Here are six of the best merchant services payment gateways on the UK market today.

1. PayPal

You’re already familiar with PayPal, and so are your customers. Name recognition makes PayPal one of the best online merchant payment gateways, and its easy set-up and user-friendly layout add to its appeal. For merchants, this platform offers an all-in-one platform blending payment processor and gateway. You can integrate it directly into your ecommerce website with options for customisation and online invoicing. Transaction fees are a standard 2.9% plus surcharge, and there are no rolling monthly costs which means you can upgrade to a different service as you like.

2. Stripe

Another top merchant services payment gateway is Stripe, which offers a wider selection of customisation options than a pre-packaged service like PayPal. Stripe gives developers dozens of APIs to work with, so you can pick and choose the services that work best for your company. This means it’s better suited to businesses with a bit of technical savvy. Stripe’s APIs include options for crowdfunding, subscription services, mobile payments, and the usual card processing. It also supports hundreds of foreign currencies and gives you access to a central dashboard where you can manage your payments. Fees vary depending on your business location but stand at 2.9% plus a surcharge for most countries.

3. Adyen

If you’re in need of a global merchant services online payment gateway, Adyen supports over 150 currencies and accepts hundreds of payment methods. It also offers a selection of analytical tools to help you track payments and adjust your marketing tactics according to customer behaviour. Adyen helps businesses tackle fraud with a built-in risk management tool that identifies unusual buyer patterns and red flag transactions.

4. Opayo

Formerly known as Sage Pay, Opayo is a merchant payment gateway that supports both online and offline transactions. Businesses can take payments with physical card terminals, online checkout forms, POS systems and over the phone. There are three pricing plans to choose from, including the Flex, Plus, and Corporate levels of service. Even the most basic plan supports 350 transactions per month, with free fraud screening and a virtual terminal. All plans also come equipped with 24/7 telephone support to help you with any payment processing issues.

5. Authorize.net

Supported by the Visa network, Authorize.net is a merchant account provider and payment gateway that primarily works with card payments. However, in addition to credit cards, Authorize.net also allows you to take certain digital payments including Apple Pay and PayPal. It supports a full range of currencies, making it suitable for UK-based businesses accepting payment from international customers. As with other virtual merchant payment gateways on this list, it offers a selection of plans so that you can scale up as your business grows.

6. GoCardless

Finally, GoCardless also helps businesses accept payments. It enables recurring payments, such as invoices and subscriptions, using Direct Debit. Businesses can also take advantage of Instant Bank Pay for one-off and same-day payments, powered by open banking. One key benefit to accepting pull-based bank payments rather than card payments is that you control when invoices are paid.

In fact, according to a survey of 5,000 SMEs using GoCardless, 85% report spending less time chasing up on late or failed payments. Another survey showed that small business owners spent just 2.6 hours managing late payments, compared to the 30 hours spent on average. It also offers an international payment network, with currency exchanged at real rates.

There are plentiful merchant services online payment gateways to choose from. Be sure to consider payment methods, fees, currencies, and shopping cart integration to find the best fit.

