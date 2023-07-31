Skip to content
Ask me anything: Product updates - Summer 2024

Join us live on July 9 at 11am BST to see the latest GoCardless features in action, with live demos and a Q&A with our payment experts.

Join this live session to see what’s new

July 9 at 11am BST

Speakers:

  • Sonak Patel, Solutions Engineer, GoCardless

  • Ligia Stan, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

  • Emma O’Brien, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

This 40-minute session includes:

  • What’s new and coming soon to your dashboard

  • A live demo of our new reporting tools, Instalment payments, QR codes, and more

  • A live Q&A - ask our payment experts anything

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
