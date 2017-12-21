Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesCash flow

The state of late payments

By Chloe DormandMar 20181 min read

The culture of late payments has become so ingrained in the UK that spending time, money and resource chasing payments has, for many, become business as usual.

Take a look at the graphic below to see, in numbers, the state of late payments in the UK, how this compares to other European countries and if with new legislation, there is any sign of things improving.

Sources

BacsFirst Capital CashflowMarket InvoiceSmall BusinessExperianThe Federation of Small BusinessesThe IndependentGoCardlessChartered Institute of Credit ManagmentEOS GroupThe IndependentSageBacs

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.