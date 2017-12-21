By Chloe Dormand — Mar 2018 — 1 min read

The culture of late payments has become so ingrained in the UK that spending time, money and resource chasing payments has, for many, become business as usual.

Take a look at the graphic below to see, in numbers, the state of late payments in the UK, how this compares to other European countries and if with new legislation, there is any sign of things improving.

