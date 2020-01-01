Supported browsers

Supported browsers GoCardless supports modern browsers that receive regular updates to improve performance and address security issues. We recommend that all our visitors ensure that they are using up-to-date versions of the following browsers for an optimal experience. Our browser support policy applies to GoCardless websites including:

Our public website at http://gocardless.com

Our payment pages that customers use to pay and setup mandates at pay.gocardless.com and pay-sandbox.gocardless.com

Desktop (Windows, Mac, Linux)

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Apple Safari

Microsoft Edge

Mobile (iOS, Android)

Apple Safari

Google Chrome

Dashboard browser policy

The Dashboard includes manage and manage-sandbox. It will officially support the following web browsers and mobile environments for:

The last 20 major versions of Chrome, Firefox and Edge

The last two major versions of Safari

The last two major versions of mobile Safari on iOS

Issues you may experience using old browsers If you are using a modern and up-to-date browser and you experience any of these issues then please contact our support team to report it.

Pages do not load or are blank Old browsers lack the necessary features that are required to load a page.

Page loads but buttons cannot be clicked Sometimes, old browsers will manage to load a page but, soon after, it becomes unresponsive. Trying to click a button, open a dropdown or play a video may not work.