Supported browsers
Supported browsers GoCardless supports modern browsers that receive regular updates to improve performance and address security issues. We recommend that all our visitors ensure that they are using up-to-date versions of the following browsers for an optimal experience. Our browser support policy applies to GoCardless websites including:
Our public website at http://gocardless.com
Our payment pages that customers use to pay and setup mandates at pay.gocardless.com and pay-sandbox.gocardless.com
Desktop (Windows, Mac, Linux)
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Apple Safari
Microsoft Edge
Mobile (iOS, Android)
Apple Safari
Google Chrome
Dashboard browser policy
The Dashboard includes manage and manage-sandbox. It will officially support the following web browsers and mobile environments for:
The last 20 major versions of Chrome, Firefox and Edge
The last two major versions of Safari
The last two major versions of mobile Safari on iOS
Issues you may experience using old browsers If you are using a modern and up-to-date browser and you experience any of these issues then please contact our support team to report it.
Pages do not load or are blank Old browsers lack the necessary features that are required to load a page.
Page loads but buttons cannot be clicked Sometimes, old browsers will manage to load a page but, soon after, it becomes unresponsive. Trying to click a button, open a dropdown or play a video may not work.
