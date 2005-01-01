International payments

Where does my business need to be based?

Businesses can sign up to collect payments through GoCardless if they are based in any of the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Which currencies does GoCardless support?

We currently support payments in GBP, EUR, SEK, DKK, AUD and NZD.

Where can my customers be based?

GoCardless gives you access to a growing number of Direct Debit schemes around the world. You can use each scheme to collect payments from customers in the following countries:

United Kingdom - Bacs Direct Debit

Eurozone - SEPA Direct Debit (for a full list of supported countries, see this support article)

Sweden - Bg Autogiro

Denmark - Betalingsservice

Australia - BECS Direct Debit

New Zealand - BECS Direct Debit

Canada - Pre-Authorized Debit

What is Bacs Direct Debit?

Bacs Direct Debit allows you to collect GBP-denominated payments from a bank account in the United Kingdom. You can read more about it in our guide to Bacs Direct Debit.

What is SEPA Direct Debit?

SEPA Direct Debit allows you to collect Euro-denominated payments from a bank account in theSingle Euro Payments Area (SEPA). You can read more about it in our guide to SEPA Direct Debit.

What is Bg Autogiro?

Bg Autogiro allows you to collect kronor-denominated payments from a bank account in Sweden. You can read more about it in our guide to Bg Autogiro.

What is BECS Direct Debit?

BECS allows you to collect Australian Dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in Australia. You can read more about it in our guide to BECS Direct Debit.

What is BECS (NZ) Direct Debit?

BECS (NZ) allows you to collect New Zealand Dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in New Zealand. You can read more about it in our guide to BECS Direct Debit.

What is Betalingsservice Direct Debit?

Betalingsservice allows you to collect Danish Krone-denominated payments from a bank account in Denmark. You can read more about it in our guide to Betalingsservice Direct Debit.

What is Pre-Authorized Debit (PAD)?

Pre-Authorized Debit (sometimes known as PAD) allows you collect Canadian dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in Canada. You can read more about it in our guide to Pre-Authorized Debit.

When will GoCardless be available outside Europe?

We are working hard to expand our service to more countries soon. You can currently register your interest in taking payments from the following countries: