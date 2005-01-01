Our terms of service
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Introduction
The following documents outline the terms of service for using GoCardless. You should read through these terms before using GoCardless.If you have any questions about our terms of service, then please get in touch by emailing help@gocardless.com or calling 020 8338 9537. Customers can also find more details about our transaction structure in our FAQ.
The terms on which you may make use of our website
Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement)
The terms of use for collecting payments via GoCardless
The terms of use for helping others collect via GoCardless
The terms of use for using GoCardless with Integration Partners
Activities you can't collect payments via GoCardless for
Learn more about how we use personal data to offer, operate and improve our services.
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team