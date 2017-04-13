Our terms of service
Previous terms of service
This is a list of outdated terms of service for using GoCardless. You can read the up-to-date terms of service here.
Merchant agreements
Merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]
Partner agreements
Partner agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]
Restricted activities
Restricted activities [prior to 13th April 2017]
Privacy notices
Privacy notice [prior to 14th May 2018]
Connected merchant agreement
