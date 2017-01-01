If you wish to downgrade your pricing plan you will need to email help@gocardless.com letting us know the name of your preferred plan.

You will need to email us with your preferred plan at least two working days before the end of the month for the change to come into effect from the first of the following month.

You will continue to be charged any applicable fees of your current pricing plan until the change is actioned.

If you would like to request an upgraded plan then you can do this directly via your GoCardless Dashboard using this link.