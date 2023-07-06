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The following documents outline the terms of service for using GoCardless. You should read through these terms before using GoCardless. If you have any questions about our terms of service, then please get in touch by emailing help@gocardless.com or calling 020 8338 9537. Customers can also find more details about our transaction structure in our FAQ.
The terms on which you may make use of our website.
Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement) - effective before 6 July 2023
These terms will apply to you if you signed up to the Online Payment Services Agreement before 6 July 2023. Please note that you may receive communication from GoCardless to move to the Online Payment Services Agreement - post 6 July 2023.
Online Payment Services Agreement - effective from 6 July 2023
These terms will apply to you if you signed up to the Online Payment Services Agreement on or after 6 July 2023.
Sets out the applicable services and features of each GoCardless Product Bundle, depending on the GoCardless Product Bundle that you subscribe to.
Sets out the applicable fees for the GoCardless Product Bundles by geographical area, depending on the location in which you are based.
Sets out the definitions and meaning of GoCardless products, services and features.
The terms of use for helping others collect via GoCardless.
The terms of use for using GoCardless with Integration Partners.
Activities you can't carry out to collect payments via GoCardless.
Learn more about how we use personal data to offer, operate and improve our services.
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