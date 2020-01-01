Our terms of service
- Introduction
- Website terms of use
- Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement)
- Partner agreement
- Connected merchant agreement
- Regulated Terms
- Country-Specific Terms
- Product-specific terms
- Restricted activities
- Previous terms of service
- Recruitment privacy notice
- Payer terms of use
- Modern Slavery Statement
- GDPR
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Product-specific terms
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team