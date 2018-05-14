Skip to content
Our terms of service

Previous terms of service

This is a list of outdated terms of service for using GoCardless. You can read the up-to-date terms of service here.

Merchant agreements

Online Payment Services Agreement [prior to 20th May 2021]

Merchant agreement [prior to 16th April 2020]

Merchant agreement [prior to 15th August 2019]

Merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

Partner agreements Partner agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

Restricted activities Restricted activities [prior to 4th December 2018]

Privacy notices Privacy notice [prior to 14th May 2018]

Connected merchant agreement Connected merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

