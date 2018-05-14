Our terms of service
- Introduction
- Website terms of use
- Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement)
- Partner agreement
- Connected merchant agreement
- Regulated Terms
- Country-Specific Terms
- Product-specific terms
- Restricted activities
- Previous terms of service
- Recruitment privacy notice
- Payer terms of use
- Modern Slavery Statement
- GDPR
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Previous terms of service
This is a list of outdated terms of service for using GoCardless. You can read the up-to-date terms of service here.
Merchant agreements
Online Payment Services Agreement [prior to 20th May 2021]
Merchant agreement [prior to 16th April 2020]
Merchant agreement [prior to 15th August 2019]
Merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]
Partner agreements Partner agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]
Restricted activities Restricted activities [prior to 4th December 2018]
Privacy notices Privacy notice [prior to 14th May 2018]
Connected merchant agreement Connected merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team