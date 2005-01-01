Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Signing up
How can I register for GoCardless?
You can access our sandbox and create an API key here. To create a production account and to take actual payments, you’ll need to contact our team.
Are there any commitments?
No. There are no commitments. Signing up just means that you create an account from which you can try the product; you can stop using it without paying us anything whatsoever.
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team