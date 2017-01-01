Signing up

What do I need to sign up?

We will need some personal details to help us verify your identity and some basic information on the company or organisation you are collecting for.

How do I test out the product?

After signing up online, we recommend taking a test payment from yourself. It takes less than 5 minutes and is completely risk-free.

Can I sign up if I’m not a registered company?

GoCardless is able to provide our Direct Debit payment processing service to Sole Trader businesses and Proprietary Companies registered with The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC). We are unable to onboard charities and/or sports clubs and associations at this time.If you are an individual, you should sign up as a sole trader, this will not affect the operation of your account.

What do I do if I’m a developer?

Developers should sign up as normal. Our API documentation can be viewed here.

Are there any commitments?

No. There are no commitments. Signing up just means that you create an account from which you can try the product; you can stop using it without paying us anything whatsoever.