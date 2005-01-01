Direct Debit

What kind of payments is it good for?

They are particularly good for:

Regular payments (e.g., subscriptions or regular donations)

Customers with an ongoing relationship (e.g., account customers)

Invoicing for services (e.g., accountancy, tax advice, etc.)

What kind of payments isn’t it good for?

Transactions which need an instant clearing (e.g., e-commerce)

High-value, one-off payments for liquid goods (e.g., gold bullion)

Transactions likely to experience chargebacks (e.g., gambling)

Can I collect one-off payments using Direct Debit?

Yes - although Direct Debit is most well-known for recurring payments, it can also be used to collect one-off payments.