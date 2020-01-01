Overview

Have you ever asked: “I wonder how my customers in different countries actually want to pay?” If not, you're missing a trick. Letting people and businesses pay in the way they want can make the difference between a customer won, and a prospect lost.

Using data from our global B2C and B2B Payment Preferences reports, and with special guest Paul Lynch - CEO of Chargify, we reveal why payment needs to be core to your international growth strategy; and which are the right payment methods for the countries on your radar.