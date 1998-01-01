Careers
Come help make payments easier for everyone
Help us build the first ever global bank payment network and define a new era of payments that works for businesses and consumers everywhere.
The internet has changed the world for the better, but somehow payments got left behind. Let's be the ones to fix it.
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO, GoCardless
Work the way that suits you best
This is how most people at GoCardless work. Balancing the flexibility of working from home with the value that comes from seeing each other in the office, face-to-face. In practice, that means coming into the office at least 5 days per month (although for some teams it may be more).
Life at GoCardless
Liz loves data and helping the rest of the company make faster, data driven decisions. Liz says she embraces the challenges of working in a fast growing tech company, as “no day is ever the same.”
Learning and thriving
Development
Lead your own development with a personal learning budget of £500, our online tool Learnerbly, and support from your manager.
Wellbeing
Stay healthy and happy, with things like dedicated support for mental health, healthcare cover, free sports clubs, and yoga.
Work-life
It’s important that you can dedicate time to what matters. We support flexible working, remote working, and extended parental leave.
Finding the balance
When Joh joined GoCardless, she was returning to work as a new mum. Now as a senior people partner, she works to improve inclusivity across the whole company.
GoCardless values & operating principles
Our Values are the core beliefs underpinning the GC culture. We’ve also got a set of Operating Principles to help us work together better. Find out more.
Going global
Joe started life at GoCardless as a Sales Development Rep, before going on to lead that team. He then helped grow our emerging markets and has since made the 10,500 mile move to Melbourne to head up our GoCardless Australia office.
Inspiring each other
Since Ashley joined our Banking Operations team, GoCardless has quadrupled in size. In this time, Ashley says she has noticed “that we’re a quirky, creative bunch who can learn a lot from each other."
For Ashley, being creative also means heading to the studio and getting out the sewing machine.
