GoCardless opens its new headquarters in Riga

RIGA and LONDON, 12 April, 2024 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has opened its new Riga-based headquarters following a significant investment of over €1.7m.

Located at Marijas iela 2, the eco-friendly new office supports the company’s net zero goals and will be home to more than 180 employees across teams such as Finance, Operations, and Product Development. Given GoCardless’ ambitious goals in the region, the new location is future-proofed to comfortably support the company’s continued growth, with the team expected to reach up to 300 employees by the end of 2024.

The office design has been developed to support the company’s global ‘Adaptive Working’ model, which provides employees with a healthy work/life balance mixing in-office and home working. The 1500 m2 space has a mix of stylish formal and informal spaces to meet and work, promoting productivity, relationship-building, and collaboration - including ‘focus areas’, expansive meeting rooms, a wellness space, and cafe/bar area.

Vilnis Kirsis, Mayor of Riga said: "Riga is attracting more and more global business service centres. Their location in the city promotes growth and competitiveness in research and smart technology development. Such high-quality services improve the local business environment and promote business efficiency. This is evident through Riga's recognition as the most dynamically growing city by the prestigious "CEE Business Service Awards 2024.”

Ahmed Badr, Chief Operating Officer at GoCardless, said: “The acquisition of Nordigen in 2022 was a significant milestone for GoCardless. I am extremely proud of the contribution our Riga team has made to the company and how it brings us closer to our vision of becoming a global banking payments network. As we continue to grow, we want to attract talented employees and our new office in Novira Plaza perfectly reflects our desire to be one of the leading fintech companies in Latvia."

The announcement is the latest milestone for GoCardless since its acquisition of Riga-grown Nordigen in 2022. To date, the company has hired more than 100 new employees to support its expansion, and has continued to invest in the region. This includes sponsoring and hosting an event for Riga Tech Girls, and signing the Latvian Diversity Charter, a voluntary declaration striving for respect and inclusion of diverse groups.

