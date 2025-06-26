multifi partners with GoCardless to streamline payments for small businesses

London, 1 July 2025 -- multifi, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions for UK small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has partnered with the bank payment company GoCardless to give their customers better credit options, including longer repayment periods and more flexible payment plans

Through this collaboration, GoCardless's Direct Debit feature will be integrated directly into the multifi platform. This will create a seamless repayment process, making it easier for businesses to manage their cashflow and focus on growth.

This partnership enhances multifi's credit products, offering custom solutions for both new and established businesses. It provides extended repayment flexibility and a dual-tier structure designed to support businesses at different stages of growth. Plus, the process is now streamlined with enhanced current account integration and automated repayment calculations, making managing finances even simpler.

Pat Phelan, Chief Commercial Officer at GoCardless, said: “We’re proud to power these flexible financing options for multifi. By using Direct Debit -- with automatic collections and failure rates far lower than cards -- multfi customers will gain peace of mind knowing their repayments will be made on time, every time. The regular and predictable nature of these repayments will also improve their cash flow management.”

Sunil Dial, Director of Revenue at multifi, said: "These enhancements represent a significant step forward in our mission to provide the most straightforward business finance product in the market. By extending our repayment terms and introducing a more flexible payment structure, we're offering our broker partners an even more compelling product to present to their clients."

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About multifi

multifi is dedicated to empowering SMBs with innovative financial solutions that simplify and enhance financial management. By leveraging advanced technologies, multifi offers unsecured business loans, revolving credit facilities, and business current accounts with integrated credit options. multifi’s customer-centric approach ensures businesses have the financial tools and support they need to thrive in today’s competitive market.

For more information, visit multifi.co.uk.