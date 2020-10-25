Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Technology

Technology

Latest articles

View all
Announcing GoCardless' Command Line Interface Tool
Announcing GoCardless' Command Line Interface Tool

We've improved how developers build, test and manage their integration

1 min read
Technology
How to integrate with the GoCardless API
How to integrate with the GoCardless API

A step-by-step guide on how to integrate with the GoCardless API.

2 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari
GoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari

Automation frees Amakari to help clients make more while working less.

3 min read
Accounting
Make your GoCardless account more secure in 1 minute or less with two-factor authentication
Make your GoCardless account more secure in 1 minute or less with two-factor authentication

It's estimated that 2FA keeps you safe from 99.9% of account compromise attacks.

2 min read
Payments
Incident review: Service outage on 25 October 2020
Incident review: Service outage on 25 October 2020
4 min read
Technology
Coach, a few years on
Coach, a few years on

We've been using coach for a few years now. Here's some things we've learned.

6 min read
Technology