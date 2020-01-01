Official Node.js Support

By Simon Grimshaw — May 2020 — 1 min read

Node.js has been one of our most requested client libraries, and today we can announce we’ve just released our first version!

This new library means it will be faster and easier than ever to build robust integrations with our API if you're using the Node.js - you can focus on building your business instead of building the integration from scratch.

If you aren’t using Node.js, we also have several other client libraries in popular languages Ruby, Python, PHP, Java and .Net.

Getting Started

You can find the package on NPM and all the source code on GitHub. For all you TypeScript lovers out there, we also have TypeScript definitions to help you.

Our getting started guide will take you through all the steps you need to get your first integration going and help you get familiar with the library.

Our API reference will cover all of the API endpoints in more detail, with code examples showing you how to use each of them. Every resource endpoint in our API is available in the client library.