Resources

Technology

3 min readAccountants

GoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari

Automation frees Amakari to help clients make more while working less.

2 min readPayments

Make your GoCardless account more secure in 1 minute or less with two-factor authentication

It's estimated that 2FA keeps you safe from 99.9% of account compromise attacks.

4 min readTechnology

Incident review: Service outage on 25 October 2020

7 min readTechnology

Coach, a few years on

We've been using coach for a few years now. Here's some things we've learned.

5 min readTechnology

Having Fun with Markdown and Remark

Parse and transform Markdown documents with Remark to introduce a new syntax

1 min readTechnology

Official Node.js Support

2 min readTechnology

How we optimised for iteration speed with data build tool (dbt)

We moved 26,000 lines of SQL into dbt and shaved 2 hours off our ELT pipeline.

9 min readTechnology

Fear-free PostgreSQL migrations for Rails

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

3 min readTechnology

Observability at GoCardless: a tale of API performance improvement

How we fixed performance problems in our API through the tools we use every day.

2 min readPayments

Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.

The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.

2 min readTechnology

Migrating To TLSv1.2: What you need to know

Find out about new security changes to our API.

1 min readGoCardless

How we use Github Token Scanning to check for API key exposure

Why we are using Github Token Scanning and what it means for you.

2 min readPayments

Security vs convenience: How will your customers react to new SCA rules?

We surveyed 4000 consumers, this is what they said.

3 min readPayments

SCA: What the new European PSD2 law means for subscription businesses

Strong Customer Authentication will dramatically change payments in Europe.

4 min readPayments

What does SCA mean for recurring payments?

Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.

3 min readGoCardless

Track flaky specs automatically using this simple tweak in RSpec builds

Find out more about this recent project from our Summer Hackathon.

2 min readGoCardless

Update on service disruption: 27 June, 2019

What happened and what are we doing about it?

2 min readPayments

Security vs. convenience in payments: Insights into SCA from Merchant Risk Council London

Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.

17 min readGoCardless

Debugging the Postgres query planner

Postgres is our database of choice, and we love it. (Even when things go wrong.)

1 min readGoCardless

FAQ Friday – What is the GoCardless API?

Learn how businesses integrate GoCardless into their website or app.

3 min readTechnology

New trends in automation that work for SMBs

Automation needn't be expensive and SMBs could be benefiting.

3 min readOpen banking

Is Open Banking the biggest change in banking for a decade?

4 min readAccountants

5 ways to increase automation and efficiency with technology

