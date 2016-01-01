Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Technology

10 min readGoCardless

All fun and games until you start with GameDays

1 min readGoCardless

Our response to Cloudflare's bug disclosure

PDFGrowth

Insights on SaaS for Business: free e-Guide

The subscription economy has created a radical shift in how we work, with more companies than ever now relying on cloud-based platforms. In our free e-Guide, discover the major trends in B2B SaaS.

3 min readPayments

Choosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide

You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.

1 min readGoCardless

Announcing the launch of GoCardless Plus

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless launches a new integration with ChartMogul

4 min readPayments

Boosting charities with Direct Debit, technology – and more millennial donors

Many fundraising methods are old-fashioned, ignoring digital technology’s innovative methods of raising awareness and collecting cash. Greater use of tech-enhanced payment systems, including Direct Debit, could encourage more young people to donate.

3 min readCash flow

Direct Debit: Powering up accounting software so businesses get paid on time

Avoid late payments by leveraging the combined power of Direct Debit and your favourite accounting software, for better cash flow every time

3 min readFinance

Making Tax Digital: 5 ways to future-proof your clients’ finances

Get your business ready for the advent of the new all-digital tax age.

7 min readGoCardless

Building our new developer experience: Part 1

5 min readTechnology

Digital transformation in the UK utilities sector

Technology is changing the relationship between customers and the utilities sector

2 min readGoCardless

Xero and GoCardless: Getting you paid on time, every time

4 min readFinance

Bank referrals set to open up funding to SMEs - via innovative fintech alternatives

SMEs discover innovative ways for lending and repaying money.

1 min readGoCardless

Introducing our new developer site

PDFAccountants

Successful onboarding to cloud services

Onboarding is the process of getting clients to successfully start using a new service. In this free e-Book, we show you how to successfully onboard clients to a cloud service.

2 min readTechnology

Why Global Britain is driving the fintech revolution

4 min readTechnology

Rise of independent brands creates new challenges for UK traditional energy sector

The UK energy sector is undergoing a major shift, all because of technology.

PDFAccountants

Getting your cloud workflow right

The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients. Find out how you can make sure the best process is backed up by a great client experience.

2 min readGoCardless

Improvements to our CSV exports

14 min readGoCardless

From idea to reality: containers in production at GoCardless

PDFAccountants

Getting your cloud proposition right

When it comes to cloud many firms are making the mistake of choosing software first and deciding what to do with it after. Find out how to create a clear strategy for your cloud proposition, ensuring it meets real business needs.

8 min readGoCardless

An introduction to our API

1 min readGoCardless

Improvements to your dashboard - May 2016

4 min readAccountants

Why add-on solutions are the heart of your accountancy firm

Add-on tools are increasingly defining the shape of accountancy firm systems. Find out how cloud-based add-ons are now becoming staple tools for the accountant.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales