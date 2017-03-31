GoCardless launches a new integration with ChartMogul

By Samantha North — Feb 2017 — 1 min read

We’re excited to announce ChartMogul as our latest integration.

This is great news for those of you who are already using GoCardless to take payments for your subscription business. You can now use the power of the ChartMogul analytics platform to measure results, understand data and grow your business.

ChartMogul helps you build a better subscription business using data.

It uses critical metrics like Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value (LTV) for measuring recurring revenue growth and understanding customers. ChartMogul measures and tracks these (and more) in real time. Additionally, tools like Cohort Analysis and Segmentation enable you to make informed decisions towards growth.

The ChartMogul integration imports your GoCardless data and keeps it in sync. This opens up access to all the powerful ChartMogul reporting and analytics features, including:

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

Churn rates

Customer Lifetime Value (LTV)

Segmentation

Cohort analysis

Geo-mapping

To get even more insights from your GoCardless subscription data, you can connect many other tools, such as Zapier, to your ChartMogul account. These allow you to perform a wide range of useful tasks on your GoCardless data, such as creating and measuring advanced customer segments.

Get started with GoCardless and ChartMogul

If you already have a ChartMogul account, here’s how to connect your GoCardless account to ChartMogul. If you don’t yet have a ChartMogul account, you can sign up for a free trial first before connecting your GoCardless account.

GoCardless customers can save $600 on their first year of ChartMogul's subscription analytics product. This offer is valid on any ChartMogul plan. Just use coupon code gocardlesspromo during checkout and sign up by 31st March 2017.