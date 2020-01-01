Technology
2 min readPaymentsShould you get your own Service User Number?
Find out when & why you should consider getting your own SUN
1 min readPaymentsModulus checking: what is it?
Learn about this procedure for validating sort code and account number combos.
1 min readPaymentsADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates
ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.
2 min readPaymentsAUDDIS Messages: Having problems setting up your mandates?
An AUDDIS report is triggered when there is a problem during mandate setup. We thought it might be useful to explain some common pitfalls and how you can avoid or resolve them.
1 min readPaymentsARUDD messages: The two most common reasons your payments are failing
An ARUDD report is triggered when a payment fails. In this article, we explain the two most common reasons for payments failing and how you can avoid or resolve them.