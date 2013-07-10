Tier One Design Mobile App

Skip to content
Here at GoCardless we love developers, especially when they put together something cool with our API.

We've tried to make our API as flexible as possible to encourage new and interesting use cases. Previously that mostly meant web applications, but no longer!

The clever folks at Tier One Design have created an iPhone App which allows your to see a summary of all your GoCardless information on the go. You can keep up to date with all your customers, bills, subscriptions and account information all in one place right on your phone.

We love hearing from people about their experience developing with GoCardless. Have you created something awesome recently, or are you planning to integrate GoCardless with your app? Let us know!

Update (10th July 2013):

Tier One Design have just released a major update: you can now take payments from within the app. Check it out on the App Store.

