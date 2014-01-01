Accounting software integrations with GoCardless

By Ricky Shafier — May 2014 — 2 min read

GoCardless integrates with the accounting software you already use so you can easily receive, track and reconcile your payments.

To help you find a solution that suits your business, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite accounting integrations:

Kashflow is a popular UK based accounting and invoicing software for small business owners. It's incredibly easy to use and has attracted tens of thousands of users with its simple, jargon free system.

The integration with GoCardless allows Kashflow users to automatically collect Direct Debit payments from their customers each time they’re invoiced.

Pre-Authorisation (for variable payments)? Yes

Subscriptions (fixed, repeat payments)? Yes (via pre-auths)

One-off payments? Yes

Cost: £18/month

Sage 50 Accounts is the UK's market-leading accounts software. It is designed for established small to medium sized businesses.

The integration with GoCardless allows Sage 50 users to collect invoices using Direct Debit.

Pre-Authorisation (for variable payments)? Yes

Subscriptions (fixed, repeat payments)? No

One-off payments? No

Cost: £742.80 (inc VAT) but the integration is free

Xero is an easy to use online accounting software that’s designed specifically for small businesses. It has over 150,000 paying customers worldwide and is particularly popular with accountants and bookkeepers.

The integration with GoCardless allows users to automatically collect one-off payments from their customers. With the Directli integration, Xero can also be used to collect recurring payments.

Pre-Authorisation (for variable payments)? No

Subscriptions (fixed, repeat payments)? No

One-off payments? Yes

Cost: £12-£24/month

Directli’s Xero integration is an online payment collection and management system that lets Xero users automatically collect recurring (variable and fixed) Direct Debit payments through GoCardless.

Pre-Authorisation (for variable payments)? Yes

Subscriptions (fixed, repeat payments)? Yes

One-off payments? Yes

Cost: £99/year

FreeAgent is an award-winning online accounting software for freelancers and small businesses. It helps small businesses to keep on top of their finances, including estimates, invoicing, expense reporting, banking, accounting and taxes.

The integration with GoCardless allows users to automatically collect one-off payments from their customers.

Pre-Authorisation (for variable payments)? No

Subscriptions (fixed, repeat payments)? No

One-off payments? Yes

Cost: £15-£25/month

Clear Books Pro provides sole practitioners and startup accountants with an integrated suite of services which allows them to manage their business in the cloud.

The integration with GoCardless allows users to automatically collect one-off and recurring (fixed and variable) payments from their customers.

Pre-Authorisation (for variable payments)? Yes

Subscriptions (fixed, repeat payments)? Yes (via pre-auths)

One-off payments? Yes

Cost: £9-£39/month

Quick File is a free online accounting system designed for the non-accountant.

The integration with GoCardless allows users to automatically collect one-off, fixed and variable, recurring payments from their customers.

Pre-Authorisation (for variable payments)? Yes

Subscriptions (fixed, repeat payments)? Yes (via pre-authorisation)

One-off payments? Yes

Cost: £0

Are we missing someone?

If you'd like your favourite accountancy software provider to offer a GoCardless integration, email their support team requesting a GoCardless integration and cc'ing help@gocardless.com. That way we can send them a lovely info pack.

If you'd like to integrate your accounting software with GoCardless the best thing to do is contact us directly. You can also let us know by registering your interest.