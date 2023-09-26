In my role as Chief Customer Officer, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know many of our customers and hearing first-hand how GoCardless has helped them on their journey. But this year held a new first for me as we joined forces with JustGiving to become the proud official sponsor of the GoCardless JustGiving Awards.

We all know JustGiving as the fundraising platform that makes it possible for both fundraisers and charities to do good, and since 2022 we’ve played the small but crucial role of powering their bank payments behind the scenes. By sponsoring the Awards, we’ve had the privilege of helping them to celebrate those going above and beyond - even joining them on the night to announce the nine winners, chosen out of a staggering 13,000 nominations.

The energy and emotion in the room at the ceremony really reminded my GoCardless colleagues and I why we do what we do. To most people, payments are just “something that happens”. They don’t spend more than a few seconds thinking about them. But to us, we know that the right payment provider means more money going back into an organisation and more time freed to focus on the things that matter. Helping JustGiving, as well as everyone relying on their services, to have the confidence that their money is in good hands is something we’re extremely proud of.

We'd like to congratulate everyone who was recognised at this year's GoCardless JustGiving Awards, from the nominees to the finalists and winners on the night. The incredible stories we've heard are a testament to the creativity, dedication and generosity of fundraisers and their supporters up and down the country.

The GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2023 winners:

Celebrity Fundraiser - Bill Bailey

Teen Fundraiser - Gabriel Clark

Endurance Fundraiser - Gary Mckee

Young Fundraiser - Harry Smith

Community Hero - Krista Sharpe

Creative Fundraiser - Major Mick

Charity of the Year- My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Outstanding Commitment - Richard Benson

Special Recognition - Joshua Patterson

We're exceptionally proud to do our part to ensure that fundraisers and charities have a seamless, secure and cost-effective way to continue collecting donations for the causes that are close to their hearts.

If you’re a charity or non-profit in need of guidance in getting the most from your donations, then please reach out to a member of our team and ask us how we can help.