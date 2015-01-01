Asperato integrates GoCardless with Salesforce

By GoCardless — Jun 2013 — 1 min read

Exciting news for all Salesforce customers: Asperato have integrated GoCardless into their Salesforce payments solution.

Asperato?

Asperato are specialists in Salesforce payments. As well as offering custom solutions for the platform, they have several out-of-the-box AppExchange products to compliment the Salesforce Nonprofit Starter Pack. It's one of those out-of-the-box solutions GoCardless is now integrated with.

How does the integration work?

Once the Asperato App is installed, Salesforce users can create branded web forms to set up Direct Debits from within Salesforce Campaign pages. Drop down options allow users to set price, frequency as well as offer customers traditional card payment routes if required.

Once a Direct Debit is set up recurring payments are taken automatically, and the rest of your Salesforce App is kept informed. Branded confirmation emails and custom object updates are all handled neatly by Salesforce.

If you're interested in learning more, we suggest you get in touch with Asperato, who can also customise the solution in a number of ways.

Customer reactions

Customer reactions to the integration have already been extremely positive. Nicholas Smith, Director of Strawberry Hill House, commented:

Collecting membership payments via GoCardless was the perfect solution for us. We were instantly approved to collect Direct Debits. The Asperato integration with Salesforce enabled us to take our first Salesforce integrated payments within 5 days. Managing our members has never been simpler.

Visit the Asperato site to find out more.