ADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates

ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.

We’ve written about ADDACS messages in more detail in our User Guide but as they're not avoidable we thought it might be useful to run through them again.

Your customer can amend their details by telling you or their bank

Your customer can make changes to their details, at any time, by telling you or their bank. These can include changing their bank details to another account either at the same bank or at a different bank (they'd need a new mandate for the latter).

ADDACS messages for amendments

If your customer asks their bank to make the change you will receive one of the following ADDACS messages notifying you of the amendments:

3 - Account transferred to a new bank or building society

C - Account transferred to a new bank or building society

E - Instruction amended

Any changes will be effective immediately and you must apply them immediately or within three working days of receiving notification. You should keep records of any messages to respond to any future indemnity claims.

Customers can cancel a Direct Debit Instruction by telling you or their bank

Your customer can cancel a Direct Debit Instruction by either telling you directly or through their bank. If a customer asks you to cancel a mandate you must immediately do so and ask them to tell their bank.

ADDACS messages for cancellations

If your customer asks their bank to cancel a Direct Debit instruction the bank will do so immediately and will send you one of the following ADDACs messages:

0 Instruction cancelled - refer to payer

1 Instruction cancelled by payer

2 Payer deceased

B Account closed

D Advance notice disputed

You must apply a cancellation immediately, or within three working days of receiving the ADDACS message and stop any further payments. If you take a payment after your customer has cancelled an instruction, they may be able to make an indemnity claim.

GoCardless helps you to keep on top of any amendments

GoCardless provides a Direct Debit mandate management service online and will deal with any amendments or cancellations for you by:

Handling any reports on your behalf. We receive any reports from the bank and use this information to make any updates.

Immediately making amendments and cancellations on receiving an ADDACS report.

This means that you won't need to collect or store any documents or the mandate itself as we look after everything for you.

To find out more about our mandate management service or collecting Direct Debit payments with GoCardless, book a chat with one of our Direct Debit experts.