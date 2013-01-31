Getting started with the GoCardless PHP library

This post relates to the Legacy GoCardless API. If you're starting a new integration, you'll need to use the new GoCardless API - for help getting started, check out our guide.

PHP is the web's most popular coding language, used by nearly 40% of websites, so we've made it super simple to integrate with GoCardless using our open-source API library.

In 90% of cases, you'll be wanting to set up pre-authorizations. These are variable Direct Debits, letting you have your customer authorise once through our secure payment pages, after which you'll be able to charge them automatically whenever you need to with just two lines of code.

1. Add the PHP library to your project

First of all, you'll need to sign up for a GoCardless account and enable developer mode. Once you've done that, you'll get your authentication details which you'll be able to copy and paste into your code. This will take about 5 minutes - just follow our guide here.

Next, you'll need to grab the latest version of our library. There are two options for doing this:

Download the ZIP file here and add it to your project.

Add GoCardless to your composer.json file:

{ "require" : { "gocardless/gocardless" : ">=0.4.2" } }

We'd recommend storing the extracted GoCardless.php file and the gocardless folder inside a lib/ directory. This makes it easy to organise your code's dependencies.

Next, create a central configuration file. Using this will make it easy to share all the GoCardless setup between different pages, meaning you only have to change your settings in one place. I'll call it gocardless.inc.php :

<?php include_once ( "lib/GoCardless.php" ) ; if ( GoCardless :: $environment == 'production' ) { $account_details = array ( 'app_id' => 'INSERT_LIVE_APP_ID' , 'app_secret' => 'INSERT_LIVE_APP_SECRET' , 'merchant_id' => 'INSERT_LIVE_MERCHANT_ID' , 'access_token' => 'INSERT_LIVE_MERCHANT_ACCESS_TOKEN' ) ; } else { $account_details = array ( 'app_id' => 'INSERT_SANDBOX_APP_ID' , 'app_secret' => 'INSERT_SANDBOX_APP_SECRET' , 'merchant_id' => 'INSERT_SANDBOX_MERCHANT_ID' , 'access_token' => 'INSERT_SANDBOX_MERCHANT_ACCESS_TOKEN' ) ; } GoCardless :: set_account_details ( $account_details ) ; ?>

2. Send the customer to the GoCardless payment pages

Setting up a pre-authorization will allow you to get authorisation from your customer once, and then charge them whenever you need to in the future. To do that, you'll need to send the customer through our secure payment process.

Our API library makes this simple:

<?php include_once ( "gocardless.inc.php" ) ; $pre_authorization_details = array ( "amount" => "10000" , "interval_length" => 1 , "interval_unit" => "month" ) ; $pre_authorization_url = GoCardless :: new_pre_authorization_url ( $pre_authorization_details ) ; echo "<a href='" . $pre_authorization_url . "'>Set up a Direct Debit</a>" ; header ( "Location: " . $pre_authorization_url ) ; ?>

3. Confirm the setup of the Direct Debit

Once the customer has finished going through our payment flow, we'll send them back to your website, where you'll need to confirm the authorization via our API.

Let's create a file called callback.php . You'll need to set the URL of that as your "redirect URL" in your Dashboard's developer settings:

<?php include_once ( "gocardless.inc.php" ) ; $confirm_params = array ( 'resource_id' => $_GET [ 'resource_id' ] , 'resource_type' => $_GET [ 'resource_type' ] , 'resource_uri' => $_GET [ 'resource_uri' ] , 'signature' => $_GET [ 'signature' ] ) ; if ( isset ( $_GET [ 'state' ] ) ) { $confirm_params [ 'state' ] = $_GET [ 'state' ] ; } GoCardless :: confirm_resource ( $confirm_params ) ; $pre_authorization_id = $resource_id ; ?> < p > < b > Thank you! </ b > </ p >

4. Charge your customer

When you're ready to charge your customer, it's just a few simple lines of code:

<?php include_once ( "gocardless.inc.php" ) ; $pre_authorization_id = fetch_id_from_database ( ) ; $pre_auth = GoCardless_PreAuthorization :: find ( $pre_authorization_id ) ; $bill_details = array ( "name" => "Invoice for June 2014" , "amount" => "25.00" ) ; $bill = $pre_auth -> create_bill ( $bill_details ) ; $bill_id = $bill -> id ; ?>

What next?

You've now seen how to set up the GoCardless PHP library, create your first Direct Debit and then take a payment. Here's a few things to check out as your next steps:

Web hooks allow you to be informed about the progress of a payment or any changes to your customers' Direct Debits - so for example, we'll let you know when money has been successfully collected.

allow you to be informed about the progress of a payment or any changes to your customers' Direct Debits - so for example, we'll let you know when money has been successfully collected. Pre-populating information makes it simpler for your customers to pay and increases conversion.

makes it simpler for your customers to pay and increases conversion. Using the "state" parameter lets you pass data through the payment process, and collect it at the other end.

If you have any questions or we can help at all, just get in touch - email us.