Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesAccountants

Getting your cloud workflow right

The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients. Find out how you can make sure the best process is backed up by a great client experience.

Scroll to learn more

The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients.

You can make the right software choices with a well understood proposition, but you have to use these principles and tools effectively.

In this free downloadable e-Guide, discover how workflow mapping is at the heart of operational success. We'll give you practical tips on ensuring the best process is backed up by great client experience.

Please enter your details to receive a free copy of our e-Guide.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.