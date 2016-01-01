Skip to content
Introducing our new developer site

By Tim RogersOct 20161 min read

The API is at the centre of everything we do at GoCardless - thousands of our customers use it to integrate Direct Debit into their applications and business processes, and it powers our Dashboard.

We’ve long had a great API reference, but we wanted to create a real home for developers with a wider range of content about our API.

To that end, we’ve launched our brand new developer site, with revamped reference documentation and a brand new getting started guide, helping you get up and running with the GoCardless API.

The guide takes you through, step-by-step:

  • Using our API libraries in PHP, Ruby, Java and Python

  • Creating your first customers

  • Taking your first payment

  • Staying up to date with webhooks

Throughout the guide, we’ve included copy-and-paste code samples in PHP, Ruby, Java and Python to make things as simple as possible.

We’ve also launched a new guide to building a partner integration, and helpful content which explains our developer tools.

We’d love to hear your feedback and answer any questions you have about our API - just get in touch at api@gocardless.com.

