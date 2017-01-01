Announcing the launch of GoCardless Plus

By Polly Marshall — Feb 2017 — 1 min read

We’re excited to announce our new service plan - GoCardless Plus.

With Plus, when you collect payments from your customers, your name stays at the forefront of their minds.

When using GoCardless Standard, customers see ‘GoCardless Ltd’ on their bank statements, followed by a mandate reference which includes your company name. However, only some banks display the second part of the reference we provide.

GoCardless Plus gives you your own Service User Number (SUN) for Bacs or Creditor Identifier (CID) for SEPA. Your customers will always see your business name on their bank statements, every time a payment is collected from their account on your behalf.

The benefits of this include:

Reduced customer and payment churn - Because your customers can clearly see who is collecting payments, they’re less likely to cancel their Direct Debit mandates. GoCardless merchants with their own SUN see 30% fewer cancelled mandates than those using a general GoCardless SUN.

Reduced chargebacks - Your customers will recognise charges instantly, meaning they’re less likely to charge payments back.

Strengthening your brand - Having your business name appear on customer bank statements conveys a greater sense of professionalism and security, while reinforcing customer perceptions of your brand.

At first, we’ll operate a waiting list for all merchants interested in Plus. New applications to Plus will be processed from that waiting list. We hope to process most applications within weeks, subject to demand.

Partner integrations and Plus

Plus is currently available to merchants using our dashboard directly. For merchants using our partner integrations, we’ll be enabling Plus through our partners very soon.

New to GoCardless and interested in Plus?

If you haven't yet signed up to GoCardless, simply head to our website and sign up for an account. Select ‘GoCardless Plus’ from the account setup options and follow the steps to be added to the waiting list for Plus.

While you’re on the waiting list, you can start taking payments immediately using Standard. When we upgrade you we’ll automatically move your mandates and payments over to Plus. We’ll be in touch as soon as your account is ready to be upgraded from Standard to Plus.

Already using GoCardless Standard?

If you’re already using GoCardless Standard and would like to upgrade to Plus, you can be added to the waiting list by clicking Settings in the top right of your dashboard and selecting Company Info. You'll see a section titled Select Package. Simply hit the Edit button on the right to open this section and follow the steps.

In the meantime, you can continue using GoCardless Standard as usual. We’ll automatically transfer your mandates and payments when we upgrade your account.

For more information about GoCardless Plus, please visit our support centre.