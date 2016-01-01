Improvements to your dashboard - May 2016
By Philip HarrisonJun 20161 min read
Since launching our new dashboard in April, we’ve had lots of great feedback on the additional features you’d like to see. We really appreciate all of your thoughtful comments and are pleased to share some of the improvements we’ve made over the last month:
1. Get your payout breakdowns by email
It's now even easier to see the transactions included in each payout. Your confirmation email now contains a list of the payments included. And for more information, you can click the “View in dashboard” button for a detailed breakdown.
2. Schedule a future start date for plans
You can now set a specific start date in the future for a plan to begin and for payments to start being taken.
3. Improved filters and sorting of your customer list
Find your customers more easily with filtering and sorting. See your active, inactive or pending customers at a glance. You can also see a list of your customers in alphabetical order by surname.
4. See your estimated payout dates
From the payments tab, you can now see at a glance when payouts are due to arrive in your bank account.
We really appreciate all of your thoughtful comments and suggestions so please do continue to share them with us via the ‘Leave feedback’ button in the bottom-left corner of your dashboard.
